Bethany Church moves annual Martin Luther King Jr. awards breakfast online

First responders and essential workers to be honored; speakers include State Assemblyman Robert Rivas and San Benito County Supervisor Bea Gonzales.

Information provided by Elvira Zaragoza Robinson.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has halted plans for in-person gatherings, Bethany Community Church has moved its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. awards breakfast online this year. This is the 12th year the church has hosted the event.

The Zoom celebration will take place Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. Pastor Gerald E. Harris will honor first responders and essential workers, and will present a lifetime achievement award to Barbara Meredith Harris. The keynote speaker is Donnell G. Wright.

State Assemblyman Robert Rivas is expected to speak about the honorees, and San Benito County Supervisor Bea Gonzales and Gilroy Councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz will speak as well.

Past honorees include El Teatro Campesino founder Luis Valdez, Gavilan College Superintendent/President Kathleen Rose, Indian Canyon Chairperson Ann-Marie Sayers, coach and youth mentor Lovell KC Adams, and boxing coach and youth mentor Zeke Lopez.

Check out the information below to join the celebration:

