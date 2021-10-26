Beyond San Benito County

BenitoLink’s internship program helps community youth achieve personal goals.

As we bring on new interns for our fall internship program, we can’t help but be proud and excited for our recent interns who have ventured out into the wider world. For this group, who coped with an all-time odd and challenging 2020-2021 school year, new experiences and opportunities are just beginning.

BenitoLink’s four-year-old Youth and Latinx program has shown that local interns have a will to learn and the power to make a difference not just in our community, but on a larger scale. Our interns are dedicated to their individual professions. They have gone on to pursue degrees in their internship area of interest, as well as graduate and accept job offers related to their intended major and internship position.

Kurt Higa, a fall 2019 web development intern, graduated from UC-Santa Cruz and accepted a software engineer position at Asurion in Nashville, Tennessee. Kurt said he is excited to experience a different part of the United States.

Julia Hicks, a 2020 and 2021 journalism intern, has started in-person classes at Boise State University in Idaho. Julia is majoring in criminal justice with a minor in journalism.

Olivia Madera, a 2020 and 2021 journalism intern, has begun in-person classes at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, majoring in communications with an emphasis in journalism.

“My experience from working with BenitoLink has definitely helped me improve my writing while in college,” Madera said. “It has also given me many journalistic opportunities and experiences here at Cal Lutheran University such as being able to write and edit for one of our magazines on campus.”

Emma Hoffman, another 2020 journalism intern, has also headed off to college and begun in-person classes at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Emma is a double major in film and creative writing.

We are proud of the progress our interns have made, especially during trying times resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

BenitoLink’s interns prove that hard work and dedication can open doors. Our fall internship is just getting started and we look forward to seeing what our new interns have in store for you.

We would like to thank our sponsors who contribute to our internship program: Taylor Farms, United Way of SBC, Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tournament, and the Emma Bowen Foundation.

Help us bring on more interns! As a local nonprofit news organization, BenitoLink needs community support to continue developing important local programs like our youth and Latinx intern training program. You can keep it going strong by going to our BenitoLink donation page.