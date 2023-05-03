Bill’s Bullpen to host Free Comic Book Day

May 6 will be the 22nd year Bill's Bullpen celebrates the international event.

Information provided by Bill’s Bullpen

Bill’s Bullpen in Hollister is one of the thousands of comic book shops around the world celebrating the largest event in the comic book industry on Saturday, May 6th: Free Comic Book Day (FCBD). Each year, thousands of participating stores give over six million comic books to millions of fans to introduce them to the wonders of comics.

“Free Comic Book Day is a great event for the whole community. Bringing everyone together, finding books for everyone to enjoy, and seeing people of all ages—children, teens, and adults—sharing our passion for comics is incredible,” said Bill Mifsud, owner of Bill’s Bullpen. “Even if you’ve never picked up a comic book, we want to welcome everyone to Bill’s Bullpen on May 6, because there are so many amazing comics this year and we can’t wait to share them.”

This is the 22nd year Bill’s Bullpen celebrates FCBD, offering the community a fun, family-oriented event where everyone can find a comic they’ll enjoy. Including taking pictures with your favorite superheroes and a raffle with great prizes.

“With awesome titles like Avengers and Spider-man, we’re sure there’s a comic book for everyone,” Mifsud continued. “Comics are a fun and enduring form of entertainment for readers of all ages to dive into as imagination comes to life. Whether it be popular comics, film, television shows, or video games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Regular updates, information about comic books, and a list of participating publishers and their free comics are all online at www.freecomicbookday.com. Please also visit our Facebook page at here.

Free Comic Book Day kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m. at Bill’s Bullpen 207 4th St . Call 831- 636-1180 or follow us on Facebook for more information.