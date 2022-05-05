Bill’s Bullpen to participate in Free Comic Book Day

Event to take place on May 7.

Information provided by Bill’s Bullpen

Bill’s Bullpen in Hollister announced it is participating in the annual Free Comic Book Day May 7, the largest event in the comic book industry. The event takes place at the comic book store located at 207 Fourth Street from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The announcement said each year thousands of participating stores give over 6 million comic books to fans to introduce them to the wonders of comics.

“Free Comic Book Day is a great event for the whole community. Bringing everyone together, finding books for everyone to enjoy, and seeing people of all ages—children, teens, and adults—sharing our passion for comics is incredible,” said Bill Mifsud, owner of Bill’s Bullpen. “Even if you’ve never picked up a comic book, we want to welcome everyone to Bill’s Bullpen on May 7th, because there are so many amazing comics this year and we can’t wait to share them.”

This is the 21st year Bill’s Bullpen celebrates the event, offering the community a fun, family-oriented event where everyone can find a comic they’ll enjoy. The event will include photo opportunities with superheroes and a raffle with great prizes.

“With awesome titles like Avengers and Spider-man, we’re sure there’s a comic book for everyone,” Mifsud said. “Comics are a fun and enduring form of entertainment for readers of all ages to dive into as imagination comes to life. Whether it be popular comics, film, television shows, or video games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Regular updates, information about comic books, and a list of participating publishers and their free comics are all online at www.freecomicbookday.com. For more information on Bill’s Bullpen events visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Bills-Bullpen-Baseball-Cards-Comics-156226584409624 or call 831-636-1180 .