Binu Abraham to be San Benito COG Executive Director

Starting Jan. 12

The Council of San Benito County Governments (COG) Board of Directors voted unanimously at their special meeting of Dec. 12, 2022, to name Binu Abraham to be the next Executive Director of the Council of San Benito County Governments starting Jan. 12, 2023.

“Our community is very fortunate to have Binu Abraham join San Benito County COG as the new Executive Director. She brings an impressive level of experience, knowledge, and charisma to the position. I’m excited to see the COG team flourish and the agency move forward on important projects like the Highway 25 expansion” said COG Vice Chair Kollin Kosmicki.

Ms. Abraham was previously serving as the Principal Analyst: Metropolitan Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategies Project Manager for the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG). Ms. Abraham managed and led a team of 20‐25 staff to develop a long‐range transportation plan for the Sacramento six‐county region, with a forecasted revenue of $35

billion and operational budget of $1.7 million. At Sacramento COG, Ms. Abraham also developed and sustained partnerships and relationships with elected officials, city and county staff, Caltrans, stakeholders, community members, and advocacy groups.

Ms. Abraham has a Master of Science in Civil Engineering with an emphasis in transportation from the University of Idaho and a Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering from the University of Kerala in India.

San Benito COG is the regional planning agency responsible for transportation planning, multi‐modal project delivery, and a range of other responsibilities that include managing the Measure G transportation sales tax as well as the local public transit system. The annual operating budget for the agency is over $18 million. The COG Board of Directors are five elected officials appointed from the Hollister City Council, County Board of Supervisors, and the San Juan Bautista City Council.