Bird flu detected in San Benito County

CDC says the risk to the general public’s health from the virus is low.

Information provided by County of San Benito and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention

San Benito County announced positive cases of the Eurasian strain H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as the Bird Flu, has been detected in wild birds in San Benito County. The San Benito Health and Human Services Agency is warning residents of the potential risk of handling or coming into close contact with a diseased or dead bird.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that the risk to the general public’s health from the virus is low. However, precautions should be taken by those with job-related or recreational exposures to birds that put them at higher risk of infection.

According to the CDC, the virus is transmitted through bodily fluids such as respiratory droplets, saliva, and feces. On the CDC website it says wild aquatic birds including gulls, terns, and shorebirds, and wild waterfowl such as ducks, geese and swans are considered reservoirs for the virus.

Transmission can occur directly from bird to bird, or indirectly through people, animals, or contaminated objects. Although rare, symptoms to be aware of include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, conjunctivitis, headaches, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches or diarrhea. If you develop symptoms within 10-days of exposure to an infected animal, call your health-care provider.

“It is best practice to never touch or handle birds who are deceased or exhibit signs of distress or illness,” said Dr. David Ghilarducci, San Benito County Interim Health Officer. “While severe cases of bird flu are possible in humans, we rarely see symptoms develop beyond those of the common cold.”

Infected birds may show signs such as weakness, lack of coordination, respiratory distress, diarrhea, weakness, and lack of appetite. Wild game birds may be susceptible to infection with signs like domestic poultry. Take precautions to limit disease spread between domestic birds and wild birds. CDC adds that many infected birds can be asymptomatic.

Unusual or suspicious wild bird deaths should be reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife through their online form at www.wildlife.ca.gov/ Conservation/Laboratories/ Wildlife-Health/Monitoring/ Mortality-Report, via phone call at (559) 243-4005, or via email at [email protected]. If you have questions about wildlife rehabilitation, contact the CDFW directly.

Sick or dead domestic, pet, or collection birds immediately can be reported to The CDFA Sick Bird Hotline at 866-922-BIRD (2473).