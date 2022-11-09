BLM Central Coast lifts fire restrictions

The agency manages about 300,000 acres of public land.

Information provided by the Bureau of Land Management Central Coast Field Office

The Bureau of Land Management Central Coast Field Office announced it lifted its seasonal fire restrictions on Nov. 7 on approximately 300,000 acres of public land due to reduced wildland fire potential.

The news release said the easing of seasonal fire restrictions applies to public lands managed by the Central Coast Field Office in San Benito and includes land in Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Merced, Monterey, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Stanislaus counties.

“Public land visitors can again use campfires outside of developed campgrounds and posted recreation sites,” said Acting Central Coast Field Manager Shekeetah Allen Genoway. “However, we want to remain vigilant, and all do our part to prevent wildfires.”

The Bureau said the temporary suspension on recreational target shooting also lifted on Nov. 7, which coincides with the reopening of Panoche and Tumey Hills recreation areas to vehicle access.

“Target shooting continues to be allowed if it is done in a safe manner and without damaging natural resources or improvements,” the release said. “Shooting is strictly prohibited in developed recreation sites and other areas where posted. Visitors are encouraged to check weather conditions for Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches to avoid shooting in hot, dry and windy conditions.”

It added that recreational target shooters are required to pack out all spent shells, brass and targets. More information on safe recreational target shooting is available on the BLM website.

“The public is reminded to remain cautious and practice good fire safety to help prevent wildland fires when recreating on public lands.” the release said. “Good fire-prevention safety tips include keeping vehicles off dry grass or brush; carrying a fire extinguisher, shovel and water; and getting a permit for any campfire or use of portable gas stoves.”

The release said California campfire permits are available free online or at the BLM, U.S. Forest Service and CalFire offices. However, it said some Bureau of Land Management lobbies and public rooms are closed to in-person visits.

For more information on preventing wildfires and additional tips for keeping campfires and target shooting safe, visit ReadyForWildfire.org or call the Central Coast Field Office at 831-582-2200. The field office can also provide additional information on public lands available for target shooting.

“Individuals who spark wildfires, intentionally or unintentionally, can be held responsible for fire suppression and repair costs,” the release said.