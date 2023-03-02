BLM Central Coast seeks public input on off-highway vehicle trails

Public comments must be submitted by May 1 via the website or to the Central Coast Field Office by mail or email.

Information provided by the Bureau of Land Management Central Coast

The Bureau of Land Management Central Coast Field Office wants to hear from the public on how to ensure off-highway vehicle trails are safe and well maintained on public lands throughout Central California by submitting comments to the Central Coast Field Office.

“The BLM utilizes public feedback to prepare grant applications to the California State Parks’ Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division (Division) for law enforcement, restoration, and ground operations and maintenance projects,” said BLM Central Coast Field Manager Zachary Ormsby. “This grant proposal will provide critical funds to enhance public safety within our field office.”

The Division supports well-managed off-highway vehicle recreation in California by distributing more than $30 million annually collected from gas tax, entrance fees and OHV sticker registrations. Cities, counties, districts, federal and state agencies, educational institutions, federally recognized Native American Tribes and non-profit entities can apply for funds to develop, maintain and restore trails; provide law enforcement; and offer safety and training for riders. Preliminary applications must be submitted to the Division no later than March 6.

Once the proposals are submitted to the State, anyone interested can review and comment on the preliminary applications by visiting the grants section at https://ohv.parks.ca.gov from March 7 to May 1. The website will provide detailed instructions for accessing the preliminary application and submitting comments. Public comments must be submitted by May 1, 2023, to the Division via the website or to the Central Coast Field Office by mail or email:

Mail: 940 2 nd Avenue, Marina, CA 93933; or

Avenue, Marina, CA 93933; or Email: [email protected] .

The BLM manages off-highway vehicle areas to provide outstanding, sustainable opportunities for recreation on trails designed to minimize impacts on natural resources.