Bolado Park Events Center reopens for 2021

Events begin with a two day Spring Picnic.

Bolado Park Events Center is again holding live events starting the weekend of May 22 and 23.

Spring Picnic

The Fair Board will be hold a “Spring Picnic & Online Auction” May 22 and May 23.

According to their press release, lunch tickets can be purchased for the event to be held on the grounds in a family-friendly, COVID-safe setting. There is an online auction of donated items running the week of the event through the weekend to raise more funds for the fairgrounds. There will be live music both days and buckets of beer available for purchase onsite.

You can purchase tickets and tables by contacting the office 831-628-3421 or at Shelton Insurance 719 San Benito Street, Suite B. Hollister. Adult lunch is $15.00; Kids lunch is $10.00. Bring a blanket and your own chairs for a spot on the lawn or rent a table for $20.00 that seats eight (limited number of tickets and tables available each day).

The online auction opens May 18 at noon and closes May 23 at 9:00 p.m. It can be accessed at https://galabid.com/boladoparksprpic.

San Benito County Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo

The event center will also be holding San Benito County Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo on June 26 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The show will consist of the following classes, which will start at 8:00 a.m. at Bolado Park

Track Events

Figure 8

Keyhole 15 and under

Jr Stock Horse

Open Stock Horse

Arena Events

Open Team Roping

Open Barrels

Jr Team Roping 15 and under

Jr Barrels 15 and under

Jr Breakaway 15 and under

Entries will be open May 16 until 6:00 p.m. June 9. Please check website for more details after May 1. www.sanbenitocountyrodeo.com

The grandstand will be open to spectators free of charge. Due to COVID restrictions the Rodeo will be subject to the health guidelines in effect the day of the show. Food vendors will be available onsite.

Contact 831-628-3545 for more information.

San Benito County Fair

Final details of this year’s County Fair are still being worked out. At this time, it is expected to be the first weekend in October, and is expected to run from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon.

