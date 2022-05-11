Book author visits students at Tres Pinos School

John Walker speaks to students about ‘KT and the Ride of His Life’ and his experience following a bicycle accident.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Leila Sadeghian

On a recent Wednesday during recess, author John Walker, who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, stood out on the Tres Pinos School playground during recess.

A group of students approached Walker to shake his hand before entering their 6th-8th grade class where he was set to speak about his new book, “KT and the Ride of His Life,” which is about a teen who suffers a bike accident.

School volunteer Janet Mayou said Walker gave a brief introduction and answered students’ questions about his age, how much money he makes, what he likes to read, and how he writes his stories.

Mayou said the boys showed interest and were able to connect with Walker, as many have bicycles and have been involved in bicycle accidents themselves.

“Several boys proudly showed their scars,” said Mayou.

She added that Walker promised to return to Alexis Adel’s class after giving signed copies of his book to all the students.

In the book, Walker’s protagonist overcomes a serious bicycle accident and defies the odds to make a remarkable recovery.

“My book deals with a 15-year-old boy who must learn to walk after a catastrophic bicycle accident while escaping bad guys and finding his way in the world. Think ‘The Hardy Boys’ meets a bicycle accident,” he said.

A former Pajaro Valley Unified School District teacher and retired technical writer/software engineer, Walker experienced a serious bicycle accident.

“I broke my neck, was temporarily paralyzed, and had to learn to walk again. I’m now fully recovered,” he said.

The book is targeted to the adolescent audience but Walker said many adults enjoy it as well.

According to the book’s description on Amazon, the story takes place in 1986, when 15-year old KT Jacobs is forced to live with his aunt and uncle after his father vanishes. He wakes up paralyzed in the hospital after the bike accident. However, KT makes a new friend who becomes an inspiration to him and helps him overcome his past.

The BenitoLink Internship Program is a paid, skill-building program that prepares local youth for a professional career. This program is supported by Monterey Peninsula Foundation AT&T Golf Tour, United Way, Taylor Farms and the Emma Bowen Foundation.

Help us bring on more interns! As a local nonprofit news organization, BenitoLink needs community support to continue developing important local programs like our youth and Latinx intern training program. You can keep it going strong by going to our BenitoLink donation page.