Books getting distributed at Sunnyslope Elementary School

Stephanie Aguilar, the school's library media specialist, is getting books into the hands of students.

This article was contributed by Sunnyslope Elementary School Principal Joseph Rivas Jr.

Sunnyslope Elementary School’s Library Media Specialist Stephanie Aguilar loves seeing the excitement a child gets when they are holding a real book in their hands. With all of the hurdles and obstacles 2020 has presented our county, the one that she liked the least was that students could not come to the school library and find books to read. So where there was a problem she decided to solve it.

She contacted the 4th-6th grade teachers at Sunnyslope School individually and visited their virtual classrooms to show students how they could check out books. Using Follett’s Destiny Discover website, students are able to look for books that Sunnyslope has in its library and find ones they like. They are allowed to put up to five on hold at a time and check out up to three at a time. The school has a book return bin near the main office that students can return the books when they have finished reading them. Every two weeks they will have the opportunity to check out more books.

The goal is to eventually allow every 2nd-6th grade student to check out books from the school library. Aguilar will distribute books every Monday outside the school office from 2-6 p.m. so that families can get meals and library books in a one stop shop format. The first day distributing books was Monday, Sept. 28 and on the first day she put almost 200 books into the hands of students.

Sunnyslope School would like to thank the community for its continued support in these difficult times.