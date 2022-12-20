Boy Scouts to collect Christmas trees in Hollister and SJB

Troop 436 and Troop 428 announced they will once again host the annual Christmas tree collection in both Hollister and San Juan Bautista on Dec. 31 and Jan. 7 this holiday season. The news release said in a change from previous years, the Scouts will not be collecting on either Sunday this year.

“The two San Benito County Boy Scout troops are looking forward to working with the communities of Hollister and San Juan Bautista to provide this annual community service,” the release said.

The troops said there was a misprint on the date included on the small red leaflet you may have received when purchasing your tree locally.

“The Scouts will not be collecting trees on Friday January 6th as it states on the flyer,” the news release said. “If you put your tree out on Friday the 6th, they will come by your address on Saturday the 7th to collect it.”

The release said Scouts will also cover new neighborhoods such as Santana Ranch. It added resident may call the Scouts to confirm their address is covered.

The Troops will once again be working with Recology and San Benito County to ensure that 100% of the natural trees collected will be chipped, mulched, and donated to local parks and landscaping projects, according to the release.

“None of the collected natural trees will find their way into landfills,” the release said. “The troops will continue to collect flocked trees, but because of the chemical makeup of the flocking, they will be disposed into the local landfill. This practice promotes the long-recognized value of conservation that is a cornerstone of Scouting.”

The Scouts have set up a dedicated voice mail box and email address for any questions you might have. The Phone number is (831) 636-6420. The email address is [email protected]