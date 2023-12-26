Lea este articulo en español aqui.

Troop 436 and Troop 2428 will once again host the annual Christmas Tree collection in both Hollister and San Juan Bautista on Saturday, December 30 and Saturday, January 6.

The two San Benito County Scout troops are looking forward to working with the communities of Hollister and San Juan Bautista to provide this annual holiday community service.

The new neighborhoods that have been added within our community, such as Santana Ranch, will be covered by the Scouts this year, and they are looking forward to meeting the newest residents of our growing area. If you are unsure if the scouts are covering your address, please feel free to call us at the number provided below, and we will get back to you promptly with an answer.

To prepare your tree for Hollister Boy Scout Pick up on 12/30 or 1/6 please follow the below instructions:

Remove all decorations.

Leave tree curbside by 9am on morning of pickup.

If you wish to donate to the Scouts ($10 is suggested), leave an envelope on the tree marked SCOUTS or on the front door or under the mat but visible. Scouts will leave a self-addressed envelope along with a Venmo QR Code for your convenience as well.

Scouts will accept XMAS tree with stands for recycling (all part of our Leave No Trace program).

The Troops will once again be working with Recology and San Benito County to ensure that 100% of the natural trees collected will be chipped, mulched, and donated to local parks and landscaping projects. None of the collected natural trees will find their way into landfills. The troops will continue to collect flocked trees, but because of the chemical makeup of the flocking, they will be disposed into the local landfill. This practice promotes the long-recognized value of conservation that is a cornerstone of Scouting.

The Scouts have set up a dedicated voice mail box and email address for any questions you might have. The phone number is 831-636-6420. The email address is 436troop436@gmail.com They will be happy to answer any questions that you might have. A troop representative will do their best to get back to you as quickly as possible.