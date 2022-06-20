Brittany Moore wins Miss San Benito Rodeo 2022

The San Benito High School graduate is now attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Brittany Moore, 20, was crowned Miss San Benito Rodeo 2022. Moore, a 2020 San Benito High School alumna, competed against two other contestants, Emery Pura (first runner up) and Grace Skow (second runner up) on June 11.

Moore began riding horses when she was in elementary school with close family friends, which was when she fell in love with being on and around horses. She started entering the Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo when she was a young girl participating in running barrels, keyhole, ribbon race and in the ribbon roping once she was old enough.

Moore is the daughter of Andy Moore and Cheryl Yetter of San Juan Bautista and is currently attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo majoring in Animal Science with a minor in Agriculture Business.

Aside from being involved in the sport of rodeo, she is an active member of several clubs at the California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo.

Moore is a member of the Cal Poly Vet Science Club and she also volunteers at the swine enterprise unit on campus. She is also a co-chair of the apparel team for Cal Poly Rodeo, where they design and market the apparel for the rodeo team.

Moore was a member of the CHSRA District 4 Rodeo Team through middle school and high school. She is currently a member of the Cal Poly Rodeo Team, California Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association and the West Coast Barrel Racing Association.

Upcoming rodeo events:

June 24 at 8 a.m.- Halter Horse Classes and Eliminations

June 24 from 3 p.m-7 p.m.-Art & Tack Show Vendor Tent

June 24 at 5 p.m.- Wine and Beer tasting

June 24 at 7 p.m.-Rodeo Performance

June 25 from 11 a.m-6 p.m.- Art & Tack Show Vendor Tent

June 25 at 1:30 p.m.- Rodeo performance

June 25 at 5 p.m.-Rodeo BBQ Live Music, Silent & Live Auction

June 26 at 11 a.m.- Charro Show & Mariachi Band

June 26 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.-Art & Tack Show Vendor Tent

June 26 at 1:30 p.m.- Rodeo Performance

For tickets or more information please call- 831-628-3545.