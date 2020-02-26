Bulldog Boxing Gym thanks Community Foundation

Grant funding helps gym meet goals and provide for local at-risk youth.

This article was contributed by Zeke Lopez of Bulldog Boxing Gym and posted by BenitoLink.

The Bulldog Boxing Gym has been in operation for almost 30 years. It has been a constant struggle to keep our doors open. However, with the support of our community of volunteers and committed gym members, our little gym with a big heart has managed to meet our goals and provide for the local at-risk youth. This has been made possible in no small part due to the generosity of the Community Foundation for San Benito County.

The Community Foundation has made it possible for our members to thrive in a safe environment. Our members have been afforded clean water while participating in physical activity, and safety gear to prevent injury. What many people take for granted, our gym members must rely on the generosity of the foundation. We are thankful and appreciative for the opportunity to serve our local at-risk youth with the foundation’s help.

Bulldog Boxing Gym is in full operation Monday through Friday from 5-8 p.m. and occasional Saturday sparring sessions with outside county boxing clubs, as well as fundraising efforts sponsored by the gym throughout the year.

Bulldog Boxing Gym wishes to thank everyone for their continued support for our kids.