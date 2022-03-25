Bulldog Boxing holding a fundraiser March 26

The event is to help raise funds for a new facility.

Bulldog Boxing is having a bake sale on March 26 at 12 p.m. The fundraiser will take place at 640 McCray Street.

“Bulldog Boxing is a nonprofit that aims to keep the youth on the right track and out of gangs, drugs and violence,” according to the event information posted by Roy Sims on social media.

It adds that the event is to help raise funds for a new facility and see the progress of the new gymnasium.

Residents are welcome to donate baked sweets between 11 a.m-12 p.m to drop off, or simply participate by purchasing baked goods.

The event will include tacos, music and a raffle.

“Let’s turn stray bullets into something sweet, to make champions of this community,” said Sims.