Bureau of Land Management Central Coast field office increases fire restrictions

Campfires, barbecues and open fires are prohibited on BLM-managed public lands until further notice.

Information provided by Bureau of Land Management Central Coast field office

The Bureau of Land Management announced the Central Coast and Ukiah field offices are increasing fire restrictions due to high wildland fire danger. The restrictions apply to all Bureau lands within the boundary of the Central Coast and Ukiah field offices, which are primarily located in Colusa, western Fresno, Glenn, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey Napa, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties. The fire orders go into effect now until further notice.

The increased restrictions prohibit campfires, barbecues, or open fires on all public lands, including in developed campgrounds. Portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are still allowed with a valid California campfire permit, available free online at www.readyforwildfire.org/ prevent-wildfire/campfire- safety/ and at all Bureau of Land Management , U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire offices.

California is in a drought with 85 percent of the state in extreme drought. Dry grass, brush and trees ignite and burn extremely quick. Taking individual responsibility to reduce wildland fire risk, while recreating on public lands, around homes and communities, before a fire occurs can help keep property, the public and firefighters safe.

Nearly 90 percent of wildfires in the United States are caused by humans. The public is advised to be extremely careful when recreating outdoors and do the following: always carry a shovel and water and check weather forecasts and fire danger ratings before leaving home. The following restrictions/limitations are already in place and will continue to be enforced until fire dangers subside:

No target shooting; use of firearms for hunting is still allowed.

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or at a designated developed recreation site.

No tools powered by internal combustion engines (chainsaws, lawn mowers, generators, etc.) off established roads or trails.

No motorized vehicles off established roads or trails.

No fireworks, including “safe and sane” fireworks.

No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except by special permit.

No use of explosives, except by special permit.

Visit the BLM California Wildfire Dashboard to see an interactive map of fire restrictions on public lands throughout the state. Information on how to prevent wildfires can be found at www.readyforwildfire.org/. For specific questions, contact either the Central Coast Field Office at 831-582-2200 or the Ukiah Field Office at 707-468-4000.