Bureau of Land Management issues seasonal fire restrictions for most of central California 

The Bureau of Land Management announced on May 17 it will implement seasonal fire restrictions, including temporary limitations on target shooting, effective May 21. The restrictions are for public lands managed by the Central Coast, Mother Lode and Ukiah field offices due to dry conditions and wildland fire danger. These seasonal restrictions are in addition to the year-round statewide fire prevention order, issued on April 28, 2020, and will remain in effect until further notice.

Bureau managed public lands affected by the restrictions are primarily located in Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, western Fresno, Glenn, Lake, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba counties. The fire restrictions will also apply at popular recreational areas along the American, South Yuba and Merced rivers, as well as at Panoche, Tumey and Griswold hills; Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument; North Cow Mountain Rifle Range; and, Indian Valley Management Area. Campfires and target shooting are also always prohibited at Fort Ord National Monument due to munitions hazards and public safety. Fire Prevention Orders for the Central Coast, Mother Lode and Ukiah field offices are available online.

The release also said that on average, human-caused wildfires make up 95% wildfires in California. Records show recreational target shooting has sparked more than half the wildland fires within some field office boundaries in the last decade. Many of these wildfires occur close in proximity to roadways, communities and recreational areas, posing considerable threat to public safety. Taking individual responsibility to reduce wildfire risk while recreating on public lands, around homes and communities, before a fire occurs, can help keep property, the public, and wildland firefighters safe.

In 2020, approximately 275 wildland fires burned nearly 200,000 acres of Bureau managed in California. An increase in wildfire severity is expected based on forecasted climate scenarios, as well as an expansion of wildfire season over much of the western United States. The following restrictions will remain in place until the fire danger subsides:

No campfires, barbecues or open fires, except in a developed campground. Portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed with a valid California campfire permit available free at all BLM, U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire offices, or at https://www.readyforwildfire.org/prevent-wildfire/campfire-safety/.

No target shooting – hot bullet fragments, exploding targets and metal from recreational shooting can spark a wildfire. Use of firearms for hunting is still allowed. Hunters must abide by state of California laws and regulations. Visit wheretoshoot.orgfor alternative recreational target shooting locations.

No motorized vehicles off BLM designated roads or trails.

No tools powered by internal combustion engines off BLM designated roads or trails (such as chainsaws or lawn mowers).

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, at a developed recreation site, or other designated areas.

No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

Anyone found guilty of violating a fire prevention order may be fined not more than $100,000 and/or imprisonment for not more than 12 months. Restitution for total fire suppression and damage costs incurred may be borne by the trespasser.

To learn how you can do your part to prevent wildland fires visit www.readyforwildfire.org. A listing of fire restrictions throughout Bureau of Land Management California is available at https://go.usa.gov/xmUEG. For specific questions, please contact the Central Coast Field Office at 831-582-2200.

