Bureau of Land Management issues seasonal fire restrictions 

In 2020, approximately 275 wildland fires burned nearly 200,000 acres of Bureau managed land in California. Photo courtesy of Cal Fire.

Information provided by the Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management announced it will issue seasonal fire restrictions for public lands managed by the Central Coast Field Office effective May 25. It added that the seasonal restrictions are in addition to the year-round statewide fire prevention order, and will remain in effect until further notice.

Fire restrictions primarily affect Bureau managed public lands located within the jurisdiction Central Coast Field Office (in western Fresno, Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties including Panoche, Tumey and Griswold hills).

The release said that on average, human-caused wildfires make up 95% of all wildfires in California.

“Records show recreational target shooting has sparked more than half the wildland fires within the Central Coast Field Office boundary in the last decade, posing considerable threat to public safety,” Central Coast Field Manager Ben Blom said. “Taking individual responsibility to reduce wildfire risk, while recreating on public lands, around homes and communities before a fire occurs can help keep property, the public and firefighters safe.”

Target shooting restrictions:

Central Coast Field Office – No target shooting – hot bullet fragments, exploding targets and metal from recreational shooting can spark a wildfire. Visit www.wheretoshoot.org for alternative recreational target shooting locations.

BLM said the use of firearms for hunting is still allowed. It added that hunters must abide by state of California laws and regulations. Shooters actively engaged in the legal take/pursuit of game and non-game species must have a valid California hunting license and must abide by California laws and regulations.

The following fire restrictions will go into effect: