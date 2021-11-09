Bureau of Land Management lifts most central California seasonal fire restrictions 

Restriction lift includes lands managed in San Benito County.

Landscape view from Hepsedam Peak looking east towards San Benito Mountain in southern San Benito County. Photo by Ryan O'Dell, courtesy of BLM.

Information provided by Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management announced that it is lifting most seasonal fire restrictions, effective immediately, allowing campfires and target shooting on public lands managed by the Bishop, Central Coast, Mother Lode and Ukiah field offices in central California.

The easing of seasonal fire restrictions applies to Bureau managed public lands located primarily in San Benito, Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, western Fresno, Glenn, Inyo, Lake, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Santa Cruz, San Joaquin, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba counties. BLM seasonal fire restrictions for the Eastern Sierra Region are being eased in close coordination with the Cal Fire San Bernardino/Inyo/Mono Unit, the Inyo National Forest, and the Mono County Sheriff’s Office.

BLM said the year-round statewide fire restrictions, issued on April 28, 2020, remain in effect.

“We are pleased that cooler weather and moderate wildfire danger conditions allow for easing of fire restrictions, however it is important to remember it takes all of us to prevent wildland fire,” said Central California District Manager Chris Heppe. “Please use caution when lighting a campfire on public lands and ensure the flame is dead out before breaking camp.”

Target shooters may not use incendiary, exploding, tracer, steel core, steel jacketed or armor piercing ammunition, BLM said. No steel targets allowed – hot bullet fragments, exploding targets and metal from recreational shooting can spark a wildland fire. Recreationists are encouraged to stay in developed campgrounds. A complete list is available online at here.

BLM also said outdoor enthusiasts should avoid public lands that have been burned in this year’s wildland fires. The public is advised, while the ground may look flat, burned tree roots can give way causing holes. Burned soils are sensitive to erosion and the landscape will take time to heal.

The public can obtain a valid California campfire permit free at all Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire offices. To learn how you can do your part to prevent wildland fires, visit www.readyforwildfire.org. An interactive map and listing of fire restrictions available at here.