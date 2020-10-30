Bureau of Land Management modifies fire restrictions for public lands in Central California 

The changes reinstate seasonal fire restrictions issued by field offices, which allow campfires within designated campgrounds.

Information provided Bureau of Land Management.

In an Oct. 30 press release, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Central California District said it has modified fire restrictions on its public lands to accommodate variable conditions across the District. The changes reinstate seasonal fire restrictions issued by field offices, which allow campfires within designated campgrounds and recreational target shooting in some areas.

The release explained that seasonal fire restrictions vary by field office based on specific criteria related to wildland fire risk, such as the moisture content of vegetation, weather outlooks, human risk factors and firefighting resource availability. Specific fire restrictions and an interactive map are available at https://go.usa.gov/xmUEG. Individual field office restrictions are available at: Bakersfield, Bishop, Central Coast, Mother Lode and Ukiah.

These restrictions will remain in effect until further notice and are in addition to the year-round statewide Fire Prevention Order issued on April 28.

The modifications include:

Campfires and Portable Stoves

Bakersfield and Mother Lode Field Offices: No campfires, barbecues, or open fires are allowed. Portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed with a valid California campfire permit.

Bishop, Central Coast and Ukiah Field Offices: No campfires, barbecues, or open fires are allowed, except within approved fire pits and grills in developed recreation sites with a valid California campfire permit. Portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are also allowed with a valid California campfire permit.

California campfire permits are available free at BLM, U.S. Forest Service and CAL FIRE offices, or at https://www.readyforwildfire. org/prevent-wildfire/. Be advised, some BLM lobbies and public rooms are closed to in-person visits.

Recreational Target Shooting

Central Coast, Mother Lode and Ukiah Field Offices: Recreational target shooting remains temporarily suspended until further notice. Visit https://www.wheretoshoot.org/ for alternative recreational target shooting locations.

The released noted that due to extreme wildland fire danger, the annual vehicle closure for Panoche and Tumey Hills recreation areas remains in effect through Nov. 13. Seasonal fire restrictions, which include suspension of recreational target shooting, will remain in effect.

Bakersfield and Bishop Field Offices: Target shooting is generally allowed, if it is done in a safe manner, without damaging natural resources or improvements. Shooting is strictly prohibited in developed recreation sites and other areas where posted.

The Bureau added that Carrizo Plain National Monument, San Joaquin River Gorge Special Recreation Management Area and the Kaweah Area of Critical Environmental Concern, which includes Case Mountain will remain closed to target shooting.

Hunting is allowed on Bureau lands by individuals with a valid State of California hunting license and who are actively engaged in the legal take or pursuit of game and non-game species in accordance with current California hunting regulations. Hunting on BLM public lands is managed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Please visit https://wildlife.ca.gov/ hunting for more information.

Anyone found guilty of violating a fire prevention order may be fined up to $100,000 and/or imprisoned for up to 12 months. Restitution for total fire suppression and damage costs incurred may be borne by the trespasser.