Bureau of Land Management reminds residents to recreate safely

The Bureau provides guidelines on camping, water safety, wildfire prevention and fire restrictions.

The Bureau of Land Management encourages residents to follow guidelines while visiting public lands for fishing, swimming, hiking, camping, bicycling, paddle boarding and boating.

The Bureau said in a release that residents must be prepared to deal with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees.

“Summer heat can quickly create a life-or-death situation,” the Bureau said. “Bring and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and never leave your child or your pet in a hot car. Children and animals can sustain brain injury or die from heat stroke within minutes.”

It went on to state that many naturally occurring water sources, such as springs and creeks, are running dry for the season because of the drought.

“While water caches sometimes exist near roads, they should never be relied upon as these water sources are unreliable,” the Bureau said. “There have been serious incidents in the past where hikers counted on water caches, found them dry, and had to call emergency services for survival.”

The Bureau advices visitors venturing out on trails to bring extra water, sun protection, and communication devices with them during their outings though people should remain vigilant because many of these areas are very remote and without cell reception.

“Heat and exposure can affect all people, but some members of the public such as children, the elderly, pets and stock animals may be affected even more easily,” the Bureau said.

More information on heat safety available at www.ready.gov/heat.

The Bureau said many Bureau managed lands in California are under fire and target shooting restrictions to reduce the risk of wildfires and protect the public.

The Bureau of Land Management also encourages visitors to take the following precautions:

Fire restrictions

Before venturing outdoors, public land users are advised to go online to the Bureau of Land Management California Fire Restriction website ahead of their trip and research restrictions by field office.

Restrictions on target shooting do not apply to hunting with a valid hunting license, as hunting on Bureau public lands is managed by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Please visit https://wildlife.ca.gov/hunting for more information.

Campfire safety

Since nine out of ten wildfires are human-caused and completely preventable, help prevent the next one by following a few guidelines about campfires:

Ensure campfires are allowed by checking current fire restrictions.

Get your California campfire permit online or at any Bureau of Lank Management, Forest Service or CAL FIRE office.

Prepare your campfire site appropriately.

Completely extinguish campfires by using the “drown, stir and feel” method.

Water safety

Wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard approved personal flotation device. Some beaches and lakes have borrowing stations along public waterways.

Be cautious and never swim alone; always check the surf report for tide information, wave height, and water temperature. Not all beaches are good for swimming. And never, ever turn your back to the ocean; be on the watch for rogue or sleeper waves.

Learn how to swim, watch out for hazards, and always supervise children and pets in or near water. If someone needs help call a lifeguard or call 9-1-1.

Wildfire prevention tips

Do not park on dry grass. Hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires.

Ensure tow chains are not dragging and tow straps are secured so they do not throw sparks.

Check tire pressure and maintain brakes.

Recreate Responsibly wherever you may go