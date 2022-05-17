Bureau of Land Management seeks nominations for its councils

Nominations must be submitted by June 15.

Landscape view from Hepsedam Peak looking east towards San Benito Mountain in southern San Benito County. Photo by Ryan O'Dell, courtesy of BLM.

Information provided by Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management announced it is seeking public nominations for positions that are or will soon become vacant on its California Desert District Advisory Council (DAC), Central California Resource Advisory Council (RAC), and the Northern California District RAC. Nominations must be submitted by June 15.

The release said the councils consist of citizens with diverse interests in public land management, including conservationists, ranchers, outdoor recreationists, state and local government officials, and energy industry representatives. The councils provide advice to the BLM on public land issues.

“Resource advisory councils assist the BLM with recommendations on a dynamic portfolio of programs from conservation to renewable energy,” said BLM California State Director Karen Mouritsen. “I appreciate our council members for their dedication and willingness to take time out of their busy schedules to provide their advice on the BLM’s management decisions.”

The Bureau said that it manages more land than any other federal agency and that it has advisory councils located across the West. It added that the diverse membership of each council is aimed at achieving a balanced outlook that it needs for its mission, which is to manage the public lands for multiple uses.

“The councils are critical in assisting the Bureau in continuing to be a good neighbor in communities served by the bureau, providing advice and recommendations on issues including land use planning, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, noxious weed management, grazing issues, and wild horse and burro herd management issues,” the press release said.

The Bureau said the descriptions for RAC positions are as follows:

Category One – Public land ranchers and representatives of organizations associated with energy and mineral development, the timber industry, transportation or rights-of-way, off-highway vehicle use, and commercial recreation.

Category Two – Representatives of nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations, archaeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation activities, and wild horse and burro organizations.

Category Three – Representatives of state, county, or local elected office; representatives and employees of a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources; representatives of Indian Tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; representatives and employees of academic institutions who are involved in natural sciences; and the public-at-large.

To access the nomination application, go to https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/1120-019_0.pdf. For more information about serving on the California Desert District Advisory Council, please contact Michelle Van Der Linden at 760-833-7172 or [email protected]. For more information about serving on the Central California RAC, please contact Philip Oviatt, 661-391-6117 or [email protected]. For more information about serving on the Northern California District RAC, please contact Jeff Fontana at 530-252-5332 or [email protected].

More information about the RACs is available at https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/california.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on an advisory council. Nominees must reside in California and will be judged based on training, education, and knowledge of the council’s geographical area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. All nominations must be accompanied by letters of reference from any represented interests or organizations; a completed background information nomination form; and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.