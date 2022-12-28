Bureau of Land Management seeks public input for new wildfire treatment program

Deadline to submit public comments is Jan. 20.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced it is seeking public comments on a plan to expedite fuels reduction treatments and fire protection efforts near high fire-risk areas on public lands in 44 counties throughout California and northwest Nevada.

The public may submit written comments on the issues, potential impacts, alternatives, and project design features presented in the preliminary Environmental Assessment (EA) and the Findings of No Significant Impact (FONSI) by visiting https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2016583/510 or by email: [email protected]. The BLM said it will consider all “substantive comments” received by Jan. 20, in finalizing the EA.

According to the release, the statewide Wildland-Urban Interface fuels treatments programmatic Environmental Assessment aims to facilitate projects on approximately 900,000 acres of public land near rural communities.

The BLM manages three recreation areas in San Benito County: Tumey Hills, Panoche Hills and Clear Creek Management Area.