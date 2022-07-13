Bureau of Land Management to hold wild horse auction July 14

Bidder's adoption application must be completed and submitted by July 13 at 4 p.m. PDT.

Information provided by Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management announced it will be putting up wild horses for adoption through an online auction on July 14 from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom.

The horses have received initial halter and saddle training. Photos of the horses and more information about the auction and adoption are available on www.blm.gov/cawildhorseadoption.

Those wishing to bid on the horses must apply to adopt to receive a bidder number. The above webpage has a link to an adoption application that must be completed and submitted by July 13 at 4 p.m. PDT. Bidders will receive an email with instructions for joining the online auction. To qualify, adopters must meet the Bureau’s requirements posted at https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoptions-and-sales. To watch the auction join the webinar here: https://bit.ly/3yXy9s1.

Successful adopters will pick up their animals July 16 by appointment at the R3C training facility located at 12500 Bruceville Road in Elk Grove.

“While they have had a great start, we consider these horses ‘green’ and ready to continue their training,” said Amy Dumas, manager of the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program in California. “We have provided deworming and all necessary vaccinations and will provide adopters with complete health care records.”

The auction will feature at least three wild horses that have been trained by inmates in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center’s wild horse training program. Additional animals could be offered if they have progressed sufficiently in their training.

The Bureau said the horses are from public rangelands managed by the Bureau. They were removed as part of its work to manage wild populations at sustainable levels. The training program, established in 2013, provides opportunities for participating inmates to gain valuable professional and life skills while training wild horses for placement into good, private homes. It also provides opportunities for horse enthusiasts to adopt a horse that has had initial training, giving them a head start on training their new horse for a wide variety of activities.

Information about the adoption application is available from Amy Dumas at 916-978-4678 or at [email protected]. Information on the horses is available from JP Dyal at 916-882-7317 or email at [email protected].