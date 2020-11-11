CA Office of Traffic Safety awards Hollister Police Department with $61,500 grant

Information provided by Hollister Police Department.
The California Office of Traffic Safety awarded a $61,500 grant to the Hollister Police Department to assist in efforts to reduce deaths and injuries in the community. According to a recent release, the safety of travelers is the focus of the grant.
“We are so grateful for this ongoing partnership between the the California Office of Traffic Safety and the Hollister Police Department. This ongoing support is essential in keeping Hollister streets safer for everyone,” said Carlos Reynoso, interim police chief.
The one-year grant is for the 2021 federal fiscal year, which started Oct. 1 and goes to Sept. 30, 2021.
The grant will fund a variety of traffic safety programs, including:
- Patrols with emphasis on alcohol and drug-impaired driving prevention.
- Patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of California’s hands-free cell phone law.
- Patrols with emphasis on education of traffic rights for bicyclists and pedestrians.
- Patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of primary causes of crashes: excess speed, failure to yield, failure to stop at stop signs/signals, improper turning/lane changes.
- Community education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speed, bicycle and pedestrian safety.
- Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and Drug Recognition Expert.