CA Office of Traffic Safety awards Hollister Police Department with $61,500 grant

Money will fund several traffic safety programs, including patrols with emphasis on alcohol and drug-impaired driving prevention.

Information provided by Hollister Police Department.

The California Office of Traffic Safety awarded a $61,500 grant to the Hollister Police Department to assist in efforts to reduce deaths and injuries in the community. According to a recent release, the safety of travelers is the focus of the grant.

“We are so grateful for this ongoing partnership between the the California Office of Traffic Safety and the Hollister Police Department. This ongoing support is essential in keeping Hollister streets safer for everyone,” said Carlos Reynoso, interim police chief.

The one-year grant is for the 2021 federal fiscal year, which started Oct. 1 and goes to Sept. 30, 2021.

The grant will fund a variety of traffic safety programs, including: