Information provided by Cal Fire. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

As part of the Governor’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Strategy, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is announcing the availability of up to $117 million in funding for local projects that address the risk of wildfire and reduce wildfire potential to communities, through the department’s Wildfire Prevention Grants program.

“The state’s plan for forest and wildfire resilience is more than words on paper, it is an action plan supported with funding,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Daniel Berlant. “For the past several years, the Wildfire Prevention Grant program has been an important piece of this puzzle, providing communities the support they need to reduce our wildfire risk. These grants allow the state to invest in local projects that protect, engage, and educate individuals and entire communities, increasing prevention and preparedness efforts across California.”

Grant applications became available Nov. 1. Completed applications are due no later than 3 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2024. Funded activities include hazardous fuel reduction, wildfire prevention planning and wildfire prevention education with an emphasis on protecting communities, improving public health and safety, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

A virtual public workshop to explain the grant process and requirements was held on Nov. 8. A recording of the webinar will also be made available on the Wildfire Prevention webpage. In person workshops on specific aspects of the grant application will be held through December 2023.

Please check the Wildfire Prevention Grants webpage for exact dates, times and locations, and to sign up for the virtual workshop.

Projects are reviewed and scored based on their ability to reduce the threat of wildfires to the greatest number of habitable structures in the State Responsibility Area and surrounding populations. Projects that benefit or focus on assisting those with disadvantaged and low income, disabled, or elderly populations will receive additional priority. Projects that demonstrate a carbon benefit by reducing the carbon emissions

during the implementation of the project will also be prioritized. These projects support the goals and objectives of California’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan, as well as the Strategic Fire Plan for California.

Last year, CAL FIRE awarded $113 million in Wildfire Prevention Grants to 96 projects. Over 80% of those were directed to vulnerable or underserved communities. The year prior, $118 million was awarded.

For more information about CAL FIRE’s Wildfire Prevention Grants and to learn how you can apply, please visit the CAL FIRE Wildfire Prevention Grants webpage.