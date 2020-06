Bitter Fire is 10% contained with approximately 350 acres burned.

The Bitter Fire south of Paicines on June 16. Photo courtesy of the Cal Fire BEU Facebook page.

The Cal Fire Monterey-San Benito unit and the Hollister Fire Department are currently fighting a wildfire south of Paicines near Highway 25 and Bitterwater Road. As of 5 p.m., Cal Fire reported the blaze—known as the Bitter Fire—is 10% contained with approximately 500 acres burned.

According to the Cal Fire BEU Facebook page, air tankers and helicopters are being used to fight the fire in addition to crews and engines.

