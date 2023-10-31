This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez.

Lea este articulo en español aquí.

According to Cal Fire San Benito/Monterey a large wood pile caught fire at 176 Quarry Road in Aromas at 1:36 a.m. The fire is still under investigation.

Cal Fire Public Information Officer Luis Perez told BenitoLink there are no civilian or firefighter injuries or fatalities. He also said that there weren’t any evacuations.

Currently, the fire is holding at five acres with 25% containment, Perez said. He added firefighters have put a line around the fire but are monitoring wind conditions.

“So even though the fire is contained, there’s resources there, there’s a lot of lumber in this place and they’re trying to keep it contained as possible, but there’s the big window of time that we need to be alert on because those fields are not easy to put out,” he said.

Perez said there are air quality concerns in the area, mostly the adjacent areas. He added that can change with the wind conditions.

Photo courtesy of Luis Perez. Photo courtesy of Luis Perez. Photo courtesy of Luis Perez.

He said Cal Fire expects an increase in wind later this evening and recommended residents to be aware of conditions and close their windows, wear their masks and to avoid the area of Carpenteria Road and Blum Avenue.

Cal Fire informed BenitoLink that the Aromas School, which is from 0.3 miles from the fire site, has been closed today. The following road closures are also in effect: Carpenteria Rd/Blohm Ave and Aromas Rd/Blohm Ave.

Perez said they didn’t want the kids to be exposed to the air quality resulting from the fire and it’s best they get the day off.

“At the moment everything is under control, but the fire will likely continue today and also tomorrow until everything gets put out into a hundred percent,” Perez said.