Cal Fire plans prescribed burn for McPhail Peak area of Paicines

Information provided by the County of San Benito and Cal Fire

Cal Fire BEU announced it plans to conduct a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range, west of the town of Paicines in Mcphails Peak area on Sept. 27. The release said the purpose of the project is to reintroduce fire into the ecosystem to reduce hazardous fire fuels by removing brush and downed woody debris.

“This type of exercise also provides valuable hands-on training for fire personnel in fire suppression activities while working safely in a controlled environment,” the release said.

It added that each operation follows a specialized burn plan, which considers temperature, humidity, wind, moisture of the vegetation, and conditions for dispersal of smoke.

Cal Fire said smoke from the fire could continue for several days after an ignition depending on the project size, conditions, and weather. Prescribed fire smoke is generally less intense and of much shorter duration than smoke produced by wildland fires.

Smoke from this control burn will be visible in Hollister, Salinas Valley, Paicines Valley and Pinnacles National Park.

“Cal Fire is in close consultation with the National Weather Service’s Monterey office and Monterey Bay Air Resources District to ensure that burn takes place in appropriate weather conditions,” the release said. “The project may be postponed if conditions are not conducive to a safe burn.”