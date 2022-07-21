Cal Fire responding to fire in Aromas

Fires are estimated to be 101 acres as of 7 a.m.

Anzar Fire from the Fremont Peak camera July 21. Photo from AlertWildfire.

Cal Fire is responding to a vegetation fire on Anzar Road in Aromas. Originally firefighters responded to two separate fires in the area but the north fire progress was quickly stopped.

As of 7 a.m. July 22, the second fire has burned about 101 acres and is 25% contained according to Cal Fire. Highway 129 was reopened around 10:20 p.m. Evacuations were also limited to Anzar Road between Canon and Forest roads.

Cal Fire said the fire has destroyed one structure and four more are in danger of damage.

On July 21 around 6:30 p.m. California Highway Patrol, San Benito County Sheriff’s Office and Cal Fire were evacuating areas around Highway 101, Highway 129, Anzar Road, Searle Road, School Road and Forest Road. Officials are sending evacuees to Anzar High School, according to the Sheriff Department.

The Sheriff Department also announced there were multiple traffic incidents in the area.

The fires were originally reported July 21 around 3:40 p.m.