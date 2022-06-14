Cal Fire responding to two fires in San Benito County

Cal Fire announced June 14 at 12:40 p.m. that it was responding to a vegetation fire on Highway 25 and Hudner Lane that has grown to 30 acres.
It added that fire is wind driven and heading toward Highway 156.
Caltrans District 5 closed both directions of Highway 25 at Highway 156 in response to the fire. It reopened about 3:30 p.m.
Calfire is also responding to a fire on Highway 101 near Betabel Road. Firefighters said on the radio that it was 50 acres.
We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.