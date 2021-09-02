Cal Fire suspends burn permits in San Benito and Monterey Counties

Agency says current drought conditions have resulted in exceptionally low moisture content in both live and dead vegetation.

Information provided by Cal Fire BEU

In a news release issued Aug. 31, Cal Fire said it is suspending all burn permits within the State Responsibility Area and Local Responsibility Areas. This notification takes effect Sept. 1, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. and suspends all permits for outdoor burning.

The release stated that according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 88% of California is an extreme or exceptional drought.

Current drought conditions have resulted in exceptionally low moisture content in both live and dead vegetation. When vegetative moisture is low, the likelihood of a fire igniting, and spreading is significantly increased.

“2021 has already seen over 1.6 million acres burn in California. The excessive drought predicted weather and current wildfire situation across the State reminds us that the public cannot let their guard down,” said Reno DiTullio Jr, Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey Unit Chief.

“One ember can bring wildfire home,” he said. “We ask all Californians to help us help you by preventing new starts, creating and maintaining a defensible space, and being ready if wildfire strikes near you. We’re ready for wildfire; are you?”

Cal Fire asks residents to be prepared for wildfires including maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of Defensible Space around every home. Here are some tips to help prepare your home and property:

Clear all dead or dying vegetation 100 feet around all structures.

Landscape with fire resistant/drought tolerant plants

Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy facility

Residential landscape debris, agriculture, land management, and other industrial-type burning are no longer permitted until the suspension is lifted.

For additional information on preparing for and preventing wildfires visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.