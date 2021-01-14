Cal Fire suspends burn permits in San Benito, Monterey counties  

Suspension takes effect Jan. 14 at 8 a.m. and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris.

Information provided by Cal Fire BEU.

Fire behavior has increased in recent incidents and significant fire weather is forecasted in many parts of the state, including red flag warnings across much of Southern California. With the lack of meaningful precipitation across much of the Central Coast, Cal Fire will suspend burn permits within both state and local responsibility areas and under contract with Cal Fire, in San Benito and Monterey counties. This suspension takes effect Jan. 14 at 8 a.m. and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris. The suspension will remain in place until further notice.

Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey Unit Chief Reno Di Tullio Jr. Said, “2020 saw over 4 million acres burned in California. The lack of precipitation reminds us that the public cannot let down their guard. The recent vegetation fires in San Benito and Monterey counties showcase the importance of defensible space. Please protect your life and property as well as the lives of firefighters, by creating and maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space. We’re ready for wildfire are you?”

Since Jan. 1, Cal Fire and firefighters across the state have already responded to 75 wildfires that have burned over 50 acres. “We cannot predict when and where the wildfire will start, but all of us can prepare,” Di Tullio added.

Cal Fire asks all residents to be prepared for wildfires including maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around every home. Here are some tips to help you prepare your home and property:

Clear all dead and dying vegetation 100 feet around all structures

Landscape with fire resistant drought tolerant plants

Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like shipping or hauling it to a biomass energy facility

Cal Fire may issue temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training and other industrial type burning may proceed if a Cal Fire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit. Persons burning under any special permit must also check with the Monterey Bay Air Resource District for additional regulations and requirements.

The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if maintained in such a manner as to prevent spread to wild land. The campfire can be obtained at local a campfire permit can be obtained at local fire stations or online at preventwildfireca.org

For additional information on preparing for and preventing wildfires, visit www.readyforwildfire.org.