Cal Fire to lift burn permit suspension in San Benito and Monterey counties 

Information provided by Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey Unit.

The Cal Fire San Benito-Monterrey Unit issued a notice on the lifting of the suspension of burn permits, effective at 8 a.m. on Dec. 21.

Acting unit chief Reno DiTullio Jr. is formally cancelling the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agricultural and residential burn permits can resume burning on permissible burn days.

A recent release notes that agricultural burns must be inspected by Cal Fire prior to the burning until the end of the peak fire season. Non-agricultural burns might also be require inspections. This can be verified with Monterrey Bay Resources District.

Cal Fire burn permits will be required. Residential burn permits are available here. While cooler temperatures have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, property owners and residents are asked to have to use caution when conducting debris or agicultural burns. Always use caution when burning, follow all guidelines provided and maintain control of the fire at all times. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring properties.

Residents wishing to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning. Monterrey Bay Resoures District (800) 225-2876.

Pile burning requirements

Only dry natural vegetative material such as tree trimming may be burned

The burning of trash, painted wood and other debris is not allowed

Do not burn on windy days

Piles should be no longer than four feet in diameter and in height. You can add to the pile as it burns down.

Clear a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around your piles

Have a shovel and a water source nearby

An adult is required to be in attendance of the fire at all times

Cal Fire noted that safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards. State, federal and local land management and fire agencies will also be using this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health on private and public property

For more information on burning visit Cal Fire.