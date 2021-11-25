Cal Fish and Wildlife offers “Vamos A Pescar” grants to promote equitable access to fishing

Requirements for programs must be ethnically inclusive, family focused and metrocentric.

Information provided by California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced that it is accepting grant applications for fishing programs, classes and activities that educate and engage diverse, metrocentric communities. This grant program is part of the department’s ongoing angler recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) effort to increase fishing participation and conservation awareness statewide.

According to the release, to be eligible for funding, programs must be:

Ethnically inclusive: Events will be open to families of all races/ethnicities with Spanish-English bilingual instruction, materials and outreach.

Family focused: Program will encourage participation across multiple generations and genders.

Metrocentric: Program will encourage focus in California metro areas.

Focused on multiple opportunities: Program will provide multiple opportunities for the same audience to participate in multiple fishing activities.

Virtual learning compatible: Program will use both in-person and virtual platforms in conjunction with one another, as required by current local and state health and safety standards at the time of each event. When virtual delivery cannot be utilized, COVID-19 prevention measures must be followed and incorporated into events.

It added that programs should promote good stewardship toward the state’s aquatic resources and include information on angler funded (i.e. Sport Fish Restoration Act) conservation projects and that programs must include ways to measure outcomes and incorporate lessons learned.

The funds are made available from the George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar™ Education Fund. The fund supports the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation’s (RBFF) Hispanic initiative, Vamos A Pescar™. To further the reach and facilitate partnerships at the local level, funds are provided for state agencies to match and sub grant to local 501(c)(3) organizations.

“With the help of donations from companies and organizations, this fund has continued to grow and expand nationally to keep future generations educated about the joys of fishing and boating and the importance of conservation,” the release said.

Interested 501(c)(3) organizations can review the RBFF George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar™ Grant Guidelines and the CDFW blank grant agreement template and then complete both the CDFW grant application and the RBFF George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar™ application.

Completed packets containing both applications should be sent via email to [email protected] no later than 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021.

California-based proposals will be ranked by the Department and submitted to Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation for national review by their advisory board. The advisory board will choose the final grant recipients by mid-January 2022 and California Department of Fish and Wildlife will notify California recipients soon thereafter. Final decisions on the program are subject to the availability of state matching funds.