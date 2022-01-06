CalCompetes tax credit and grant applications now open

Deadline to submit applications is Jan. 24 at 11:59 p.m.

Information provided by Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development



The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development announced it is now accepting applications for the California Competes Tax Credit and California Competes Grant.

According to the release, there are $140 million in tax credits and $120 million in grants available during this application period for businesses that are expanding and adding quality, full-time jobs in California that might not otherwise be created by the business or any other business.

The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 24, at 11:59 p.m.. The online application can be accessed here.

Members of the CalCompetes team are available to provide technical application assistance. In addition, an updated application guide, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), and program regulations are available here. For applicants that are reapplying for the credit, the FAQs include instructions on how to copy information from a previously submitted application.

Businesses interested in learning more about California Competes can participate in free application webinars.

Jan. 13, 2022, at 4 p.m.

Details and Registration

Jan. 18, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Details and Registration

If you have any questions regarding the California Competes program or application process, please call 916-322-4051 or email [email protected].