CalFire responding to Panoche Fire

CalFire estimates 100 acres burned.

CalFire units are on scene of a vegetation fire burning off Panoche Road in San Benito County. Photo courtesy of PG&E.

Story update 5:10 p.m.

CalFire units are on scene of a vegetation fire burning off Panoche Road and Moody Canyon in San Benito County.

CalFire BEU reports the fire has burned 100 acres. It is at 25% contained as of 4:22 pm.

According to CalFire, the fire started off of Panoche Road and Coyote Creek around 12 p.m. on June 23.

ALERTWildfire cameras show smoke that is visible on the sites Mount Helen camera.

Sam Lippert, owner of the Panoche Inn, said he can see smoke from the fire and said it is on the Summit Ranch, about 10 miles west of his location.

“We sent a battalion chief, an engine and a water tender when the fire first broke out,” Hollister Fire Department Battalion Chief Carlos Bedolla said. “They are still up there and don’t know when they’ll come back.”

There are 10 active fires in California, according to CalFire’s website. Eight are in Northern California.

BenitoLink will provide updates as they become available.

