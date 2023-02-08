CalFresh benefits emergency allotments to end March

The county says this will affect approximately 3,149 households in our community.

Signs in front of grocery stores let people know SNAP program is accepted. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is known as CalFresh in the state.

Information provided by San Benito County

During the COVID-19 pandemic, households receiving CalFresh benefits received temporary emergency allotments or increases of at least $95 to their regular CalFresh benefit amounts. The emergency allotments were designed to help individuals and families facing pandemic hardships meet basic food needs.

On January 9, 2023, the State of California notified all counties that the CalFresh Emergency Allotments will end the month of February 2023 under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. This means a final Emergency Allotment will be issued in March 2023 resulting in less CalFresh beginning in April 2023. In San Benito County, this will affect approximately 3,149 households. The reduction in benefits may be significant for some individuals and families.

San Benito County Health and Human Services notified all affected families by text and voice messages on January 17, 2023, and by USPS mass mailer which was delivered on January 26, 2023.

As this is a required change, there are no hearing rights related to the loss of Emergency Allotment benefits.

Regular CalFresh benefits will not change for households as long as they remain eligible. The regular benefit amounts are based on circumstances, including household size, income, and deductions.

If you would like to apply for CalFresh:

Online: Go to https://benefitscal.com/

In-person: You may apply in-person at 1111 San Felipe Rd., Suite 206, Hollister, CA.

There are additional food resources available to San Benito County residents in our community through the Community Food Bank of San Benito Pick up locations can be found here: Community Food Bank of San Benito (communityfoodbankofsbc.org)

More information can be found at: https://cdss.ca.gov/ calfreshcovid19

