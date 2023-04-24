CalFresh food benefits available to residents affected by severe winter storms

Deadline to apply is April 25.

Information provided by California OES

The California Department of Social Services (CDSS) today announced that individuals and families affected by the recent severe winter storms in San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Kern, Mariposa, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties could be eligible to receive Disaster CalFresh food benefits as part of continuing disaster recovery efforts.

A family of four with a monthly income up to $3,130 per month may be eligible to receive up to $939 in food benefits through this program, which is available to those who lived or worked in the listed counties between February 21, 2023 – March 22, 2023. Those who already receive regular CalFresh food benefits will not be eligible for Disaster CalFresh. The Disaster CalFresh program will be operated by phone, online, and in person. Please call your local county social services office for in-person hours or in-person

assistance.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for Disaster CalFresh benefits, a household must have lived or worked in a disaster-impacted county on the date that the disaster began. Any individuals and families who lived or worked in listed counties between February 21, 2023 – March 22, 2023, may be eligible for Disaster CalFresh food benefits if the household experienced at least one of the following as a direct result of the severe winter storms:

• At least one person in the household was not getting regular CalFresh food benefits,

• Money was spent because of the storms or related power outage,

• Money was lost from work because of the severe winter storms,

• Money was spent because of damage to a home or business, or

• Food loss alone.

How to apply

Households may apply between April 17, 2023 – April 25, 2023, by calling their local county social services office, submitting a paper application, or submitting a preregistration application online. In most cases, Disaster CalFresh food benefits will be available within three days of the date of a qualifying interview.

Online pre-registrations will be available beginning April 17, 2023, and will be accepted in listed counties at BenefitsCal and in Santa Cruz County at MyBenefitsCalWIN. Pre-registrations received April 22 – 23, 2023, will be considered as received on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Disaster CalFresh food benefits will be provided via an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, which is like a debit card that can be used to purchase food items at grocery stores and other authorized retailers. If applicants are approved, their county will tell them when and where to pick up their EBT card.

On April 12, 2023, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved California’s request for Disaster CalFresh food benefits to enhance recovery efforts in listed counties. The program is known nationally as the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP. Additional information is available at: CalFresh Disaster Response. Read the related USDA news release.

QUESTIONS?

Clients may reach their local county social services office by calling 877-847-3663 (FOOD) for more information. For more information about Disaster CalFresh for impacted counties, call your local county social services office:

• San Benito: 831-636-4180

• Monterey: 877-410-8823

• Santa Cruz: 888-421-8080