California announces incentives to get vaccinated

Prizes range between $50 cards to $1.5 million in cash.

The State of California announced it will award vaccination with monetary benefits. The state is offering several opportunities win part of the $15 million in prizes.

“It’s our biggest ‘thank you” yet to Californians who have received their COVID-19 vaccine. Ten winners will be selected on June 15 to receive $1.5 million each — prizes totaling $15 million! All Californians who have had at least one COVID-19 dose will automatically be entered.”

You’re eligible to win $1.5 million if you:

Live in California,

Are aged 12 and older,

And have received at least a first dose of your COVID-19 vaccine.

Prize money will be paid after the winner has completed their vaccination series. Incarcerated persons and persons living outside of California are not eligible. See Terms and Conditions.

$50,000 Fridays

Everyone with at least one COVID-19 dose in the state of California will also be automatically entered to win big on $50,000 Fridays! Thirty winners will take home $50,000. Fifteen people will win on Friday, June 4 and another 15 will win on Friday, June 11.

You’re eligible to win on $50,000 Fridays if you:

Live in California,

Are aged 12 and older,

And have received at least a first dose of your COVID-19 vaccine.

Prize money will be paid after the winner has completed their vaccination series. Incarcerated persons and persons living outside of California are not eligible. See Terms and Conditions.

$50 cards – “You Call the Shot California”

Not yet vaccinated? Now is your time. Starting on May 27, the first two million Californians to start and complete their COVID-19 vaccination will receive:

A $50 virtual card (which can be spent online, in-store where major debit cards are accepted, or added to a mobile wallet to be used to shop in-stores that accept mobile wallets),

Or a $50 grocery gift card from Kroger (which includes Ralphs, Food 4 Less and Foods Co.),

Or a $50 grocery gift card from Albertsons (which includes Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions and Andronico’s Community Markets).

Available while supplies last.

You’re eligible to receive a $50 card if you:

Live in California,

Are aged 12 and older,

And get vaccinated starting on or after May 27.

You will also be entered to win in the cash drawings.

Prize money will be paid after the winner has completed their vaccination series. Incarcerated persons and persons living outside of California are not eligible. See Terms and Conditions.

Get vaccinated

Ready to get vaccinated? Go to myturn.ca.gov or call the CA COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 to find a vaccination site near you. Many allow you to walk in without an appointment.

You do not have to book through My Turn to qualify for this incentive. You are eligible if you get vaccinated at any site in California that reports to the statewide vaccination registry (CAIR), including in-home vaccination services.

Get the code

If you get vaccinated on or after May 27, you’ll get a redemption code by text or email within 7-10 days after your last vaccination. For those receiving a two-dose series, your $50 card will be set aside until your completed second dose.

If you do not have a mobile phone or email address, then 7-10 days after your vaccination, you can call 1-833-993-3873 to receive a physical card.

If you don’t have a permanent address, then 7-10 days after your vaccination, call 1-833-993-3873 to coordinate delivery of your $50 card.

Pick your reward

Choose your card! The state will send you instructions.

It takes up to five days (including weekends) to receive the card of choice, once the code is redeemed.

If you are younger than 18, you will need to have a parent or guardian complete the card selection process for you, unless you are an emancipated minor.

How will winners be notified?

Your privacy is protected. The winners will be notified by officials from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Only CDPH knows the identity of the person associated with the random number that has been drawn. See Terms and Conditions.

Winner names will not be made public and no personal health information will not be shared.

