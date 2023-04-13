California Attorney General warns of tax fraud scams

Scams include fake phone calls and emails claiming to be from the IRS.

Infromation provided by the Office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta

In a news release on April 12 California Attorney General, Rob Bonta, issued a consumer alert warning Californians of common tax fraud scams that are particularly prevalent during tax season. Tax fraud scams are a variety of scams commonly known as government imposter scams, which occur when a person claims to be a government employee to obtain a victim’s personal information or for financial gain. This can occur through various forms of communication including phone calls, text messages, email, social media, or mail. In his alert Bonta provides Californians filing taxes with tips to avoid falling victim to tax fraud scams and other government imposter scams.