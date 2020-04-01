California Conservation Corps to assist Community Food Bank

Replacing the California National Guard on missions to free up the Guard for other logistical lifts needed in response to COVID-19.

Information provided by San Benito County government.

On March 31, the San Benito County Board of Supervisors authorized the Office of Emergency Services (OES) to request the National Guard to assist and support the Community FoodBank.

According to an April 1 release, OES was advised that the California Conservation Corps is replacing the California National Guard on missions to free up the Guard for other logistical lifts needed in response to COVID-19, such as alternate healthcare sites.

The CCC consists of skilled, reliable and supervised workers who are mandated by the State of California to respond to natural or manmade disasters in California. They are self-contained and can work up to 14 days at a time. The CCC has already begun their assignment at the food bank on April 1, arriving with 10 personnel.