California Fish and Wildlife offering commercial cannabis permitting workshop

Information provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) will hold a free online commercial cannabis cultivation permitting workshop from 9-11 a.m. on July 22 along with California Department of Food and Agriculture’s CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing Division (CalCannabis) and State Water Resources Control Board.

CDFW said in a press release that the free workshop is ideal for new and existing commercial cannabis cultivators and consultants. Those interested in attending can use the link below to watch the webcast—no registration is required. Closed captions will be provided.

Questions can be submitted in advance of and during the workshop by sending an email to askcannabis@wildlife.ca.gov with “Cannabis Webcast” as the subject line. Questions not answered during the webcast will be forwarded to the appropriate agency for a response.

Workshop Details:

Wednesday, July 22 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Webcast link: video.calepa.ca.gov

CalCannabis will provide an overview of the state’s cannabis cultivation licensing program and review their requirements for commercial cannabis farming. Fish and Wildlife will cover permitting, using the online notification system (EPIMS) and how to reduce environmental impacts. The state water board is scheduled to review the cannabis policy, permitting process and other important information. Other regulatory agencies will also present.

CDFW provided the following contact information for anyone wanting to know more about becoming a licensed commercial cannabis farmer. For an overview of the California Cannabis Track-and-Trace METRC System, visit the CalCannabis website at calcannabis.cdfa.ca.gov, call 1‑833-CALGROW (1-833-225-4769) or send an email to calcannabis@cdfa.ca.gov. To report suspected illegal cannabis cultivation or related complaints, call the CalCannabis toll-free hotline: 1-833-WEED-TIP (1-833-933-3847).

For more information on the department’s cannabis program visit wildlife.ca.gov/cannabis or send an email to askcannabis@wildlife.ca.gov. To report environmental crimes, such as pollution, water diversions and poaching, please call the CalTIP hotline at 888-334-2258 or text information to “TIP411” (847411).

To learn more about the state water board’s role in cannabis cultivation permitting, visit waterboards.ca.gov/cannabis. For permitting and compliance assistance, send an email to dwq.cannabis@waterboards.ca.gov or call 916-341-5580 (Cannabis Cultivation General Order), or send an email to cannabisreg@waterboards.ca.gov or call 916-319-9427 (cannabis cultivation water rights).