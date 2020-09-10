California Giant launches ‘Spreading Smiles’

Chamberlain's Youth Services featured in campaign.

This article was contributed by Chamberlain’s Youth Services.

For over 21 years, California Giant Foundation and its many employees have big-heartedly provided gifts for the Chamberlain’s kids to help make sure they experience a happy holiday. Prior to 2020, California Giant Berry Farms hosted various fundraising events within the company as well as with the community to raise donations that are used to purchase the gifts in time for Christmas morning. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they needed to do things a bit differently and have organized an online platform to overcome this year’s unprecedented challenges, while continuing to give holiday cheer to many in need.

“California Giant has been a generous giant for Chamberlain’s Youth Services and we are so grateful!” said CEO Patrick Ellis. “Each year they have provided an abundance of holiday gifts for our 18 unique youth residing at Chamberlain’s in Hollister to ensure they have a joyful Christmas morning like no other before. Due to the pandemic, traditional gift giving donations will be limited for many, which is why this California Giant’s fundraiser is so important. Any monies Chamberlain’s receives from this special fundraiser will go directly to purchasing gifts for the children in our care to ensure a very happy Christmas.”

Ellis says donors can contribute to the Spreading Smiles GoFundMe page from now until Nov. 30. Chamberlain’s will be featured the week of Sept. 8, but donations will be accepted through the end of November. California Giant Berry Farms matches donations up to $20,000, Ellis says. The total amount raised during the virtual fundraiser promotion will be distributed to each of the following organizations just in time for the holiday season: CASA of Santa Cruz, Chamberlain’s Youth Services, DigitalNEST, Jacob’s Heart, Kinship Center, Monarch Services, Partnership for Children & Youth, Pajaro Valley Loaves and Fishes, Pajaro Valley Shelter Services, The Salvation Army, California Giant Foundation’s Santa’s Workshop, Santa Cruz County Toys for Tots, and Teen Kitchen Project.