California Highway Patrol investigating fatal traffic collision on HWY156

Information provided by the California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy

California Highway Patrol released the following information regarding a three-vehicle traffic collision on July 24 which resulted in the death of an 11-month-old boy:

On July 24, 2021, at approximately 1:24 p.m. Monterey Communications Center received a call of a traffic collision that occurred on SR-156 west of Pacheco Creek Drive, in an unincorporated area of San Benito County. Upon Highway Patrol arrival, it was determined to be a three-vehicle traffic collision, in which a passenger of a 2020 Toyota Corolla sustained fatal injuries.

Upon initial investigation, it was determined Satinderpal Singh, was driving a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia westbound on SR-156 just west of Pacheco Creek Drive approaching the rear of the Toyota, driven by Denisse A. Ramirez, at a stop and to the rear of a 2021 Volvo VNL 760, ahead of the Toyota, westbound on SR-156, just west of Pacheco Creek Drive at a stop due to stopped traffic ahead. This collision occurred when Singh was unable to stop the Freightliner in time prior to the front of it colliding with the rear of the Toyota.

Due to the force of the impact, the Toyota was pushed into the rear of the Volvo. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected as a contributing factor to this collision. Singh and the driver of the Volvo were uninjured. Ramirez was taken to Hazel Hawkins. Two passengers of the Toyota, Alex Soto and Lilia Cortez were taken to Natividad Medical Center. The 11-month-old boy (listed as John Doe) died at the scene, and the San Benito County Coroner has taken custody of the remains.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information regarding this collision is requested to contact Officer A. Warnke ID 21159, or Officer A. Uribe, ID 21612, at the Hollister-Gilroy CHP area office at (408) 848-2324.