California launches portal connecting small businesses to resources

Round 9 of the California Small Business Covid-19 Relief Grant Program is open.

Information provided by the Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County

The California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), part of the Governor’s Office of Business Economic Development (GO-Biz), announced the launch of calosba.ca.gov – a dedicated California Small Business Portal that connects California’s small business community with critical resources available through the state-funded small business technical assistance program and other state resources.

Small business owners, entrepreneurs, and startups can access the following information:

Small business technical assistance centers that offer specialized support for no-cost or at a low-cost;

Financing information including state and federal capital programs and tax/credit incentive programs;

Business Learning Center that helps business owners navigate the varying stages of the business development process;

Permits, licenses, and regulations; and

Access to new markets, including e-commerce, international trade, and procurement and supply chain programs.

California Small Business Covid-19 Relief Grant Program: Round 9 is OPEN

Round 9 of the California Small Business Covid-19 Relief Grant Program is open and available to existing waitlisted small businesses and/or nonprofit organizations and those that were not selected in previous rounds (these applicants do not need to reapply). In addition, new applicants that meet the definition of “qualified small business” or “eligible nonprofit cultural institution” can apply at https://CAReliefGrant.com.

Note that the program is not on a “first come, first served” basis.

The application portal for new applicants will open on September 9, 2021, and will close

September 30, 2021 , for applicants, which will also be available through multiple partner portals.

A committee of internal Lendistry team members will confirm the scorecard creation and geographical distribution based on program priority factors, including the COVID health and safety restrictions following California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, local county status, and the new Regional Stay At Home Order which can be found at: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.

If demand for grants from small businesses and nonprofits meeting the prioritization criteria exceeds available funding, priority factors will be assessed.

To learn more about Round 9 of the California Small Business Covid-19 Relief Grant Program (requirements, program prioritization, eligible uses of funds, how to apply, etc.) go to https://careliefgrant.com/.