California makes $1.18 billion transportation investment

San Benito County awarded $5 million for two projects.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5 and Council of San Benito County Governments

The California Transportation Commission announced it has allocated more than $1.18 billion for projects to fix and improve transportation infrastructure throughout California. Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, accounts for more than half of this investment with $630 million.

“California has the most heavily-traveled transportation system in the country,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “Today’s investment will allow Caltrans to make critical repairs and upgrades to our state’s roads and bridges, increase options for transit, rail, walking and biking, and support thousands of jobs.”

According to the Council of San Benito County Governments (COG), the California Transportation Commission approved $5 million in funding for Highway 25 and Highway 156 projects last week. The detailed information on the projects is listed in the attached PDF, and summarized below:

Local Partnership Program Formulaic Funding (SB-1):

$2.5 Million – State Route 156 Improvement Project (San Juan Bautista to Union Road, construct new expressway)

$2.5 Million- State Route 25 Expansion Project Environmental Document

The State Route 156 project is estimated to cost $105.9 million and construction is scheduled to start in September 2021, according to COG. The State Route 25 project, expanding it to a four-lane expressway, is separated into two segments–north (Santa Clara County line to Hudner Lane) and south (Hudner Lane to San Felipe). The south segment, which also includes a SR25/156 interchange, is estimated to cost $146 million. The entire project is estimated to cost $241 million.

SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit rebuildingca.ca.gov.