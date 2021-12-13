California allocates $495 million for transportation projects

Funding included for projects on highways 101 and 1 in Monterey County.

Information provided by Caltrans District 5

Caltrans District 5 announced that the California Transportation Commission allocated more than $495 million for projects to fix and improve transportation infrastructure throughout California. Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, accounts for more than two-thirds of this critical investment—$328 million, according to the release.

“This substantial investment will help improve transportation for all Californians now and in the future,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “This includes moving toward a more climate-friendly, safe, and equitable state transportation system.”

Projects approved today include:

$6 million to rehabilitate the bridge deck, bridge joints and railing to preserve the service life of the North Soledad Overhead on US Highway 101 near Soledad in Monterey County.

$3.1 million to construct a retaining wall to stabilize the slope, widen the shoulder, repair pavement, improve drainage and install erosion control on Highway 1—one mile south of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge in Monterey County.

SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.

For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov. For maps of projects visit here.