California offering Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grants

First round application process opens Dec. 30.

Information provided by Central CA SBDC Network.

California will be opening up a Small Business Grant Relief Program for small businesses in the state.

According to the Central California Small Business Development Center Network, the amount of grant funding ranges from $5,000 to $25,000. Businesses are eligible based on their annual revenue as documented in their most recent tax return:

Eligible business annual revenue Grant amount available per business

$1,000 to $100,000 $5,000

Greater than $100,000 to $1 million $15,000

Greater than $1 million to $2.5 million $25,000

Applicants will need to:

Be prepared—have an e-copy of your signed tax return and a scan of photo ID ready for upload

Review current business revenue information

Attend a training at CA SBDC Grant Application Training

Deadlines:

Round One

Application opens Dec. 30 at 8 a.m.

Application closes Jan. 8 at 11:59 p.m.

Start of Approval notifications Jan. 13

Applicants who submitted their application and submitted all documentation in the first round do not need to reapply; qualified applications will be automatically rolled over into the next funding round for consideration.

Round Two

Application opens TBD

Application closes TBD

Start of Approval notifications TBD

Round Two is the final application window for the program. Grant awards for businesses in the second application window will be made in two decision rounds for funding.

Eligibility:

A small business or small nonprofit must satisfy the following criteria to be eligible to receive a grant award: