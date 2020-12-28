California offering Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grants

Information provided by Central CA SBDC Network.
California will be opening up a Small Business Grant Relief Program for small businesses in the state.
According to the Central California Small Business Development Center Network, the amount of grant funding ranges from $5,000 to $25,000. Businesses are eligible based on their annual revenue as documented in their most recent tax return:
Eligible business annual revenue Grant amount available per business
$1,000 to $100,000 $5,000
Greater than $100,000 to $1 million $15,000
Greater than $1 million to $2.5 million $25,000
Applicants will need to:
- Be prepared—have an e-copy of your signed tax return and a scan of photo ID ready for upload
- Review current business revenue information
- Attend a training at CA SBDC Grant Application Training
Deadlines:
Round One
Application opens Dec. 30 at 8 a.m.
Application closes Jan. 8 at 11:59 p.m.
Start of Approval notifications Jan. 13
Applicants who submitted their application and submitted all documentation in the first round do not need to reapply; qualified applications will be automatically rolled over into the next funding round for consideration.
Round Two
Application opens TBD
Application closes TBD
Start of Approval notifications TBD
Round Two is the final application window for the program. Grant awards for businesses in the second application window will be made in two decision rounds for funding.
Eligibility:
A small business or small nonprofit must satisfy the following criteria to be eligible to receive a grant award:
- Must meet the definition of an “eligible small business.” An “eligible small business” means (i) a “small business” sole proprietor, independent contractor, 1099 work, and or registered “for-profit” business entity (e.g., C-corporation, S-corporation, limited liability company, partnership) that has yearly gross revenue of $2.5 million or less (but at least $1,000 in yearly gross revenue) based on most recently filed tax return or (ii) a “small nonprofit” registered 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) nonprofit entity having yearly gross revenue of $2.5 million or less (but at least $1,000 in yearly gross revenue) based on most recently filed Form 990
- Active businesses or nonprofits operating since at least June 1, 2019
- Businesses must currently be operating or have a clear plan to re-open once the State of California permits re-opening of the business
- Business must be impacted by COVID-19 and the health and safety restrictions such as business interruptions or business closures incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Business must be able to provide organizing documents including 2018 or 2019 tax returns or Form 990s, copy of official filing with the California Secretary of State, if applicable, or local municipality for the business such as one of the following: Articles of Incorporation, Certificate of Organization, Fictitious Name of Registration or Government-Issued Business License
- Business must be able to provide acceptable form of government-issued photo ID
- Applicants with multiple business entities, franchises, locations, etc. are not eligible for multiple grants and are only allowed to apply once using their eligible small business with the highest revenue